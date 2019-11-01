Kenyan student in US found dead in campus

A Kenyan studying Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst was on Wednesday night found dead in campus.

Local police said that the body of a man, who was later on Thursday identified as Erick Kang’ethe, was found lying in the vicinity of McGuirk Alumni stadium.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed, and Massachusetts State Police say investigations surrounding his death are ongoing.

According to local media, Keng’ethe was born in Nairobi and migrated with his family to the United States.

He was a junior studying Computer Engineering at UMass, and hoped to pursue a master’s degree in Security Engineering upon graduating.

He also volunteered with the Worcester-based non-profit organization Cultural Exchange through Soccer (CETS).

“We extend our sincere condolences to Erick’s family and friends,” UMass Associate Vice Chancellor David C. Vaillancourt wrote in an email to students on Thursday.