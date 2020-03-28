Kenyan student detained at Pride Inn hotel over Sh45K quarantine bill

A Kenyan student was on Friday detained at a high-end hotel in Nairobi for failing to pay a Sh45,000 bill.

But Mayombe Odubah claims she was forcefully transferred to Pride Inn hotel by uniformed policemen following a government directive that everyone arriving in the country be isolated for two weeks.

The 20-year old law student at Middlesex University in Slic-en-slac, Mauritius told Nairobi News she informed the police, and hotel management that she could not afford to pay the Sh9,000 hotel day bill.

She also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health explaining her financial position, a document that is in possession of Nairobi News.

“Most passengers refused to go to the hotel but police forced and threatened us,” she explained.

“I spoke to the management and informed them I didnt have the money. A Mr. Amusala told me to spend the night because I wasn’t allowed to sleep at the lobby at Sh7500 for the night and allow my matter be handled the following day. He has since stopped picking my calls. I have since been transferred to JKUAT, which is cheaper, but the hotel has refused to release me. My parents cannot afford this cost. I am worried.”

Oudubah says she was tested for coronavirus in Dubai on her way back home and turned negative.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently announced all visitors arriving in the country will be placed if forced isolation at their cost, in a move aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.