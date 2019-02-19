Kenyan nurse in US suffers brain damage in elevator accident





A Kenyan nurse in Texas, United States is fighting for her life after being hospitalized with severe brain injuries suffered in an elevator accident.

Carren Nyasuguta Stratford crushed on January 20 while at work at John Peter Smith (JPS) Hospital.

She has since been slipping in and out of consciousness after being in a coma for 15 days.

According to local reports, Ms Nyasuguta was stepping into the elevator when it started moving before she was completely inside the elevator.

JPS Hospital chief executive Robert Earley told reporter that Nyasuguta was knocked off balance as the elevator started to go up.

She suffered hypoxic brain damage and multiple internal injuries, her lawyer said during a press conference last week.

The 56-year-old and a mother of two has worked at the hospital for the last two and a half years. She was planning to enroll for a master’s degree in nursing, her lawyer added.

The hospital said the elevator company took eight days to respond after the incident despite calls from the hospital and faces a possible lawsuit.

“We are not elevator experts. You hire elevator experts, and we thought we had elevator experts. We’ve got a contract that clearly spells out what elevator companies are supposed to do to help with safety and security of everyone that works here,” the hospital said on Friday.