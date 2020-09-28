Kenyan in US among suspects arrested after police bust prostitution ring





A Kenyan national is among 18 people who were arrested when police busted a prostitution ring in Georgia, US, last week.

Bruce Ngatia Gikunju-Wanjohi, 27, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was arrested after a two-day operation was carried out at a hotel by Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Homeland Security Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Group, the Newnan Police Department Vice Unit, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, among other agencies.

Through the use of social media, analysts with the sheriff’s office were able to identify several suspected advertisements for prostitution, The Newnan Times-Herald reported.

Lt. Edwin Rivera from the sheriff’s office said investigators then made multiple phone, video calls, and text messages to confirm commitments for the exchange of sexual acts for cash.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

He added that crucial information was obtained during the operation to help detectives in investigating suspected human trafficking offense.

“Although we didn’t get a direct outcry, there were indications they were victims of human trafficking and offered the appropriate resources,” Lt. Rivera said.

“Our sole goal is attempting to locate victims of human trafficking. In order to do that, we have to arrest women who are advertising as escorts, and reverse that with undercover officers posing as prostitutes to get the John’s to come in,” he added.

The suspects will be charged with practice of procuring a person to be used for, or to travel for, prostitution, which includes inducing, encouraging, or forcing someone to engage in or continue to engage in prostitution.