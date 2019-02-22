Kenyan gays to wait longer for ‘busy judges’ to make landmark ruling – VIDEO

LGBT members light candles as they attend an inter-faith service in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 17, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

The long-awaited ruling by High court to repeal the section of the Penal Code that criminalizes homosexuality has been postponed.

Justice Chacha Mwita postponed the decision to the May 24, 2019 saying some of the judges were busy.

“Some judges in the matter are part of benches handling other cases”, Justice Mwita said.

Homosexual relationships are illegal in more than 70 countries and almost half of them in Africa.

In Kenya, homosexuality is a taboo and is punishable under Kenya’s Penal code by up to 14 years in jail.

Pro-gay groups want section 162 and 165 of the Kenyan penal code scrapped, saying it validates discrimination and violence towards the LGBTQ community

“A positive ruling will mean sexual minorities in Kenya will have the freedom to exist. It will be a step toward their inclusion in society. We feel we have a very solid case,” said Lelei Cheruto from NGLHRC.

The National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC), which is one of the groups petitioning the court on the issue, was optimistic on the ruling.

The attorney general has argued decriminalizing gay sex could lead to legalizing same-sex marriage.