Kenyan family in US warms hearts after donating Sh150K masks to cops

A Kenyan family living in the United States has touched the hearts of many after they donated Covid-19 protective equipment to Paxton Police Department in Paxton, Massachusetts.

Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna residents of Worcester, Massachusetts, delivered a package of 3M particulate respirators worth Sh150,000 to the local police department on Wednesday.

Kiriungi’s daughter, who accompanied him to the department, also delivered a letter of appreciation to the officers for their work.

“Thank you for being heroes in our community all the time, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. My dad and I want you guys to stay safe and healthy. We hope these masks come in handy and keep you safe through the pandemic,” read her handwritten letter to the officers.

In a statement posted on their official Facebook page, the Paxton Police Department said: “A big thank you to Paxton resident Wilson Kiriungi and his daughter Alayna who generously donated one hundred 3M particulate respirators (and a pretty terrific note from Alayna too) this afternoon. We appreciate your generosity and support.”

The post impressed many people across the world who came out to laud the girl and her dad for their selfless act.