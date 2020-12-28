Kenyan celebrities we bid farewell to in 2020

Popular stand-up comedian Othuol Othuol - real name Ben Maurice Onyango - who died on Sunday at Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO | NATION

This year the world has said goodbye to quite a number of top celebrities.

In January, basketball lovers mourned former NBA star Kobe Byrant who died in a chopper crash and actress Naya Rivera drowned at Lake Piru where she had gone for a swim.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman also passed on after battling cancer and country music lovers also bid farewell to three-time Grammy award winner Kenny Rodgers.

These are but just a few of the international stars who we lost this year but closer home, the country also lost some of her best showbiz and entertainment personalities.

Othuol Othuol

The popular Churchill show comedian succumbed to brain tumour on October 11 at Kenyatta National Hospital where he had been scheduled to undergo an operation. Prior to his death, Othuol had been battling alcoholism for years that had adversely affected his general health and lifestyle.

Papa Shirandula

The passing on of veteran actor Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula took the country by surprise.

Papa, as he was fondly known, succumbed to Covid-19 after he was rushed to the hospital. Bukeko died outside Karen hospital while awaiting admission, according to his wife Beatrice Andega who accused the facility of negligence.

He was the main face behind Citizen TV comedy Papa Shirandula and he died at the age of 58.

Papa Dennis

The lifeless body of gospel singer Dennis Mwangi alias Papa Dennis was found in the early hours of Saturday February 8 at a complex in Pangani, Nairobi.

According to police, the 2018 AFRIMMA awards winner for best gospel act, jumped to his death from the 7th floor of the said building.

The building housed the studio where Papa had been living after going broke and police indicated the cause of his death as suicidal due to depression.

Kasee

Comedian Joseph Musyoka Kivundu popularly known as Kasee passed away in July 2020.

An autopsy report indicated that he had been poisoned possibly after a drinking spree.

His body was found by a road leading to his home in Kinoo area, marking a tragic end to one of the brightest comedy stars to have emerged from Churchill Show.

Abenny Jachiga

Ohangla and benga star Bernard Onyango alias Abenny Jachiga died while undergoing treatment at St Jairus hospital in Kisumu where he had been admitted after developing breathing complications at his rural home Chiga in Kisumu.

Jachiga had earlier on been rushed to Agha Khan Hospital, Kisumu where doctors discovered that his kidneys had been infected.

However, his family members requested to transfer him to an affordable hospital and ended up at Jairus hospital where he sadly breathed his last.

Kasongo Wa Kanema

The veteran Super Mazembe band vocalist and guitarist passed on in April at his Lang’ata home in Nairobi County.

The 73-year-old had been battling high blood pressure that later culminated into a stroke.

Kasongo had quit live performances and music in 2017 due to health issues after over four decades in the game and churning uncountable mega hits.

Lady Maureen

Dubbed the ‘queen of Ohangla,’ Lady Maureen breathed her last on July 11 at Uriri, Migori County after a long illness.

She had been in and out of the hospital for the previous three years battling different ailments and had been was recuperating at home when she died.

Mzee Kihara

Veteran actor Mzee Kihara died on July 23 after losing his battle with pneumonia.

He is best remembered for his roles in classic TV sitcoms such as Vitimbi, Jungu Kuu and Hulabaloo Estate.