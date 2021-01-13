Kenyan-born suspected serial killer linked to yet another murder in US

Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, the Kenyan national who is being being held by authorities in the United States on suspicion of being a serial killer. PHOTO | COURTESY

Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, the Kenyan national who is being being held by authorities in the United States on suspicion of being a serial killer. PHOTO | COURTESY





A US court has added another count of capital murder to Billy Chemirmir, a Kenyan man accused of smothering more than a dozen women living in North Texas retirement homes before robbing them of their jewelry and other valuables.

This is after A Dallas County grand jury added the 18th count of capital murder charges against Chemirmir.

The latest charge is linked to the death of Glenna Day, who was killed on October 14, 2016, at The Tradition-Prestonwood, a luxury senior living community in Far North Dallas.

According to a report by Dallas News, the 48- year-old Kenyan has been indicted in connection with eight other deaths at the same complex.

In December 2020, Chemirmir was added three more murder charges.

So far, authorities have charged Chemirmir, a former healthcare worker, in connection with the deaths of 18 elderly people in Dallas and Collin Counties between 2016 and 2018.

However, he has been accused of killing 24 people from April 2016 through March 2018.

The additional charge comes after police previously said they were looking into at least 750 seniors who died unattended during the period Chemirmir was working in the region.

According to People Magazine, Chemirmir would allegedly dress as a maintenance worker or health care aid to get into homes and kill his victims, whose deaths largely went uninvestigated at the time because they were assumed to have been natural causes due to their advanced ages.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers said the cases against him are largely circumstantial.

But authorities said they had a mountain of evidence against him, including surveillance video, DNA evidence and even an eyewitness account of a 91-year-old woman who survived one of his alleged attacks.

If he is convicted, he will become one of the most prolific serial killers in Texas history.