Kenyan arrested in UK for sexually assaulting children for 11 years

A Kenyan man was arrested and arraigned in court in the United Kingdom for allegedly sexually assaulting children for a period of more than 11 years.

Anthony Kamau, 48, was charged with two counts of assault by touching, four counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, and one count of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was arraigned last week at the Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex and did not enter a plea. The hearing was adjourned by the magistrate to December 18.

According to Essex Live, the charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2016.