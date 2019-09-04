Kenyan and two foreigners arrested with fake banknotes

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in Yatta area, Machakos County for being in possession of fake Sh1,000 new banknotes of Kenyan currency.

Members of the public tipped off the police that the trio identified as 41-year-old Ogundeji Abiodun (Nigerian), Tazisong Fabian (Congolese), 41, and Elizabeth Mueni, 50, were circulating the said fake notes to unsuspecting citizens within Kakumini village.

Police said they also recovered chemicals used to make the fake notes from the suspects in their house.

Police said they are concerned with the choice of the location by the group to circulate their fake papers.

In June, just days after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) unveiled the new banknotes, a taxi driver was almost arrested in Moyale after he was found in possession of fake banknote.

Boniface Kamau had gone to deposit the money in an M-Pesa shop when he was told the banknotes were fake.

CBK announced on Madaraka Day it was withdrawing the old Sh1,000 notes to crack down on embezzlement and tackle a wave of counterfeit and money laundering.