Kenya Red Cross denies patients injured in ambulance crash





The Kenya Red Cross has denied reports that patients were injured in an accident involving an ambulance operated by its affiliate Emergency Plus (E-Plus) Ambulance Services.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, no patient was on board at the time of the said accident.

“We can confirm that contrary to earlier reports there was no patient on board and no one was injured in the accident,” KRC said.

Statement on E-Plus ambulance involved in an accident in Kabarnet. pic.twitter.com/yHLEYGudUA — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 11, 2021

Following the crash, reports emerged online to the effect that the driver of the ambulance was drunk at the time leading to the accident.

According to E-plus, the information about the driver being drunk was inaccurate and the accident should be treated as an isolated unfortunate incident.

The ambulance driver sustained minor injuries and was treated and discharged, even as Red Cross said it had launched an investigation into the incident.

“An internal investigation has been launched by E-Plus while we also await the official police report on the incident,” Red Cross said.

E-Plus said the driver slipped into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

“The said ambulance was en route to respond to an emergency call in Reale Hospital in Kabarnet Town when it unfortunately slipped into a ditch to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle along the Kaprorita road in Baringo County,” said an excerpt of the statement.