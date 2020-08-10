Kenya records 492 new cases of Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during his daily briefings on Covid-19. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Kenya recorded 492 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Monday, raising the total caseload to 26,928.

At the same time three more people have succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll in the country to 423.

While speaking in Kericho, during a tour of the county’s preparedness in fight the pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe asked Kenyans to continue observing government guidelines.

“Let us continue observing the Ministry of Health protocols, ensure we flatten the curve,” Kagwe said.

The new cases are from 4,063 samples tested within the last 24 hours.This brings the country’s cumulative total tests to 358,330.

From the new cases, 478 were Kenyans while 14 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, 331 are male and 161 were female with the youngest being an 11-month-old infant and the oldest being 83 years old.

RECOVERIES

The CS also made a special mention of the rising cases of infants contracting Covid-19 and reiterated the importance of protecting children.

He urged parents to avoid receiving visitors during this period.

“It is important that all positive Covid-19 cases should be reported. This is not negotiable,” Kagwe said.

Meanwhile, some 534 patients have now recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 13,495.

A total of 478 of those discharged were from the home-based program while 56 were discharged from various health facilities.