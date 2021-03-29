Kenya Railways new commuter train schedules in city





Kenya Railways has announced changes in the timing of some of its Nairobi Commuter Services trains which are scheduled to take effect from Monday evening.

The affected routes include Embakasi, Syokimau, Ruiru, Kikuyu and Athi River.

According to Kenya Railways, two trains will be departing Nairobi Central Station at 5pm and 5:30 pm destined for Embakasi while Syokimau-bound trains will leave at 4:30pm and 5:20pm.

The train bound for Ruiru is scheduled to depart at 4:30pm, Kikuyu (4:35pm) and Athi River (4:50pm).

“To enable our passengers comply with the directives put in place by the government of Kenya to contain the spread of Covid-19, we have adjusted the following timings on the evening schedule effective today march 29, 2021 till further notice,” said Kenya Railways.

The changes come in the wake of new directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week to help combat the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Nairobi is one of the counties put on the spotlight by the government and is leading in daily confirmed Covid-19 infection rates.

Some of the measures put in place include cessation of movement into and out of the city, alongside Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru counties.

President Kenyatta also increased curfew hours to now begin at 8pm and end at 4am daily.