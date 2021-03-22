Join our Telegram Channel
Kenya Railways introduces commuter buses to city routes

By Hilary Kimuyu March 22nd, 2021 1 min read

Kenya Railways, through the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service, has commissioned operations for buses from the city centre to various destinations in the county.

The buses will start their journey at the Nairobi Central Railway Station and will be charging passengers between Sh30 and Sh50 depending on their various destinations.

Kenya Railways said the buses will be picking and dropping passengers at Jevanjee, Museum Hill, CFC Stanbic, Chiromo, Westlands Bus Terminus, Brookside, Safaricom, ABSA, ABC place and James Gichuru.

“Westlands is closer than you think! Take the NCR bus from Nairobi Central Railway Station and notice the difference,” said Kenya Railways wrote on Twitter.

Apart from the Westlands route, the commuter buses will also be offering their services to Yaya Center and Upper Hill.

Passengers will part with Sh30 for the Westlands route while Yaya Center and Upper Hill commuters will part with Sh50.

The launch of the buses follows the commissioning last year of the new Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier this month, KR said the Nairobi Commuter Rail service will be boosted by the arrival of six new Diesel Multiple-Units (DMUs).

The planned addition of trains by mid-April will see it increase the frequency of trains plying the different routes across the city as the government seeks to improve public transport.

