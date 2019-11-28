Kenya Railways introduces CBD-Syokimau commuter train service

Nairobi residents living in Syokimau will now be able to bypass Mombasa Road’s notorious traffic jams after Kenya Railways announced the introduction of a commuter train service from the CBD to Syokimau via Nairobi Terminus.

In a statement to the public, the Kenya Railways said the move will help ease congestion at bus stations and along major roads leading in and out of Nairobi’s CBD.

“As part of the ongoing efforts by the government to de-congest the Nairobi CBD, we shall introduce a new commuter train service to ply the CBD-Syokimau,” Kenya Railways said on Thursday.

The first train will leave Syokimau at 6:30am through NRB terminus, Imara Daima, Makadara to arrive in the city centre at 7:22am, while the second one will leave at 7:40am and arrive at 8:23am.

While in the evening, the first one will leave CBD at 5:30pm and arrive at 6:25pm while the second one will leave at 7:20pm and arrive at Syokimau at 8:10pm.

The state cooperation has also announced a morning link from CBD to Syokimau, leaving at 6:35am and arriving at 7:32am.

Kenya Railways has further introduced two afternoon links, one leaving CBD at noon and terminating its journey at NRB terminus and not Syokimau at 12:40pm with stopovers at Imara Daima and Makadara.

The second afternoon link will leave NRB terminus at 2pm through Imara, Makdara to CBD while the evening link will be from NRB terminus at 8:30pm to arrive in CBD at 9:13pm.