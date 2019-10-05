Kenya Railways exempts toddlers, sickly from SGR food ban

A day after receiving backlash from Kenyans for prohibiting passengers from carrying cooked foods and drinks on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Kenya Railways now have a change of heart.

A statement shared to media houses said that children under three years and passengers with special needs will now be accorded special consideration.

However, adults will still not be allowed to carry food or any alcoholic drinks while travelling using the SGR.

“Kenya Railways recently issued a public notice prohibiting food stuff and beverages into the SGR termini and stations. We do appreciate the feedback from the public. The measures taken are intended to: Enhance the safety and security of our customers. However, children below three (3) years and customers with special needs will be accorded special consideration,” the statement read in part.

“Protect children rights and disturbance to customers – We have on many occasions’ encountered incidences of irresponsible/unruly behaviour by some customers due to consumption of alcohol infringing on the privacy of passengers and exposing children to indecent behaviour.”

SGR

In addition, they are also in talks with service providers at the SGR stations and on board the Madaraka Express trains to consider some of the complaints made by passengers regarding the quality and affordability of the food stuff and services rendered.

“We also wish to inform the public that Kenya Railways is engaging the service providers in the SGR stations and on board the Madaraka Express trains to consider our customers’ requests regarding the quality and affordability of the food stuff and service rendered. We appeal to our customers to cooperate with us as we endeavour to serve you better,” added the firm.

Kenya Railways on Thursday banned food and soft drinks from outside on board the SGR.

This was after a short video clip of a woman who had stripped naked at the Mombasa termini claiming that her child’s food was confiscated went viral on social media.

Kenyans on Twitter ganged up to rally against the order given by the Kenya Railways, with a majority threatening to boycott the SGR services.