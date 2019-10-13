Kenya Prisons Service announces new reporting dates for recruits

Kenya Prisons Service and the Ministry of Interior on Saturday announced new reporting dates for the constables who were successfully recruited.

The ministry’s Twitter handle, where the announcement was posted, indicates that the dates have been changed.

The @PrisonsKe wishes to announce that the reporting date for the recent (9th October, 2019) successful recruited Prisons Constables (Male & Female) has changed to the dates indicated below. Please take note. pic.twitter.com/bxT7Vynw6U — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) October 12, 2019



The shortlisted applicants have been asked to report to Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The new reporting dates differ by region. Recruits from Rift Valley and Eastern have been instructed to report on October 28.

Successful candidates from North Eastern and Coast regions have been asked to report October 29 while those from Nyanza and Western regions have been asked to present themselves on October 30.

Central, Nairobi, National Youth Service sportsmen and women candidates will report on October 31, 2019.

The Correctional Department under the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government conducted their recruitment on October 9, 2019 across the country.