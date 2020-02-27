Kenya Power fires 100 employees over illegal connections day after record-breaking loss

Kenya Power on Thursday revealed that it had fired 110 employees who were found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections and other crimes.

While speaking during a crackdown on illegal power connections in Tassia, Company CEO Bernard Ngugi said that the employees were fired for theft of electricity, among other crimes.

“Illegal connections do not just threaten the company’s revenue but also the lives of beneficiaries and the public at large. We are focused on eliminating these crimes and ensuring all those found culpable face the full force of the law,” said Mr Ngugi.

The sacking of the employees comes just a day after the company reported a net earnings drop of 92 percent to Sh262 million down from Sh3.268 billion the previous year.

Thursday’s operation, which was attended by Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, was carried out jointly by Kenya Power’s security personnel and officers drawn from the National Police Service.

The operation is part of a wider war against illegal connections that began two months ago.

Last month, a similar operation was carried out in Mukuru Kwa Njenga Estate where 16 transformers and assorted cables aiding illegal power supply were recovered.

Mr Ngugi said 630 people have so far been arrested and prosecuted out of who 115 have been convicted.

“Stealing of electricity attracts a fine of Sh1 million. Those who tamper or break electricity meters will be fined Sh50,000,” he elaborated.

In October last year, the company established a special response team called the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) that works closely with security agencies to promptly address cases of illegal connections.