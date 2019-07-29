Kenya Pipeline staff arrested over multi-million fuel theft in Mlolongo

Police have arrested three more suspects over the theft of an unknown quantity of fuel from the Kenya Pipeline Company at Mlolongo area.

The three arrested late last week now bring to 10 the number of suspects rounded up so far as the probe into the theft from the pipeline deepens.

The three are said to have been part of the fuel distribution network as well as being used to transact proceeds of the stolen fuel.

Mlolongo DCIO Vincent Kipkorir told the Business Daily that the new suspects were released on bail and bonds just like the previous seven even as investigations continue.

“We have also made good leads from them and hopefully next week we can expand our search for the others still at large. KPC staff have also been recording statements. This is a complex investigation with many intrigues and each arrest presents an opportunity to map more suspects and arrest them,” Mr Kipkorir said.

The suspects had stolen fuel undetected for months by digging a tunnel from a compound down to the new 20-inch Sh48 billion fuel pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi.

They ferried the loot in water bowsers labeled ‘Clean Water’.

The probe that lately centred on KPC staff who have information on which product to tap at what time since the same pipe carries kerosene, diesel and petrol at different times.

KPC is also said to have multiple layers of surveillance on the pipeline, narrowing chances that they had failed to detect the theft.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority wants KPC managers punished for omitting a critical leak detector on the altered design of the pipeline.