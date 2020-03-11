Kenya is ready to tackle coronavirus, Balala tells embassies

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has asked embassies in the country to allow their citizens to visit Kenya saying the Kenyan government was prepared to handle any coronavirus cases if detected.

So far, no one has tested positive for the virus in Kenya.

Balala said the government is taking the coronavirus (also known as Covid-19) seriously and will ensure Kenya does not record any case.

“Embassies should stop giving travel advisories to its (sic) citizens, against visiting Kenya based on perception. The @MOH_Kenya is fully prepared to handle any case of the COVID-19, but as of now we have none and the government is working hard to keep it that way. The government is taking the Coronavirus virus outbreak very seriously. Our priority is making sure that Kenya doesn’t record any case. Travellers from all our source markets will be screened before Departure and screened on Arrival, at all border points,” Balala said during a meeting with the Nairobi tourism stakeholders, to discuss the impact of coronavirus on Kenya’s travel and hospitality industry.

In January, Kenyans caused uproar forcing Kenya Airways to suspend flights to and from China.

The government also suspended direct flights from Verona and Milan to the Kenyan coast effective March 3, 2020.