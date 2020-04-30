Kenya Covid-19 Fund raises over Sh2.7bn for emergency response

The Covid-19 Emergency Fund has so far raised Sh2.7 billion through the mobilisation of resource towards containing the spread of coronavirus.

A statement released on Thursday by the Board Chairperson Jane Karuku said corporates, foundations, religious institutions, and individuals have enthusiastically stepped forward to donate to the fund.

The Sh2.7 billion include Sh2,149,218,950 in cash while material resources, that is, food and non-food items amounts to Sh505,836,250. This brings the total contribution to Sh2,655,055,200.

The fund has also coordinated in-kind food donations amounting to Sh272,024,734.00.

The chairperson said the fund has prioritised the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), amounting to Sh 600 million for the support and protection of health workers dealing with Covid-19 patients in public hospitals in Kenya.

The PPE’s will be distributed to all the 47 counties, health facilities in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps, and the Moi, Kenyatta, and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospitals.

“The PPEs will be sourced from local manufacturers in line with the goal of stimulating the local economy. The quality standards for these procurements have been aligned with the Ministry of Health specifications, guided by the Board’s Health Committee of experts and practitioners,” Ms Karuku said.

The Board chairperson also reaffirmed that the donations will be utilised to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities.

“The Board expresses its deepest gratitude for the support and goodwill that the fund continues to receive from Kenyans from all walks of life. We would like to encourage more Kenyans to donate to the fund as we all work together to overcome this pandemic,” Ms Karuku added.