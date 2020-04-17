Kenya confirms 12 more Covid-19 cases, number now stands at 246 – VIDEO

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kenya, bringing total number to 246.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who was speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), while receiving medical shipment from China, said five of the latest cases are hotel workers.

Kagwe said the 12 cases were detected from 450 samples that had been tested by Friday morning.

“As we stand right now at this hour we have already tested about 450 samples out of which we have already got 12 cases and we have not finished the day,” said Kagwe.

Also present at the JKIA alongside Kagwe to receive the medical supplies was Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

TESTING CAPACITY

Kagwe said the government is working to expand the testing capacity so that contacts of patients who have tested positive can be within the shortest time possible to control the spread of the pandemic.

On his part, Dr Matiang’i reminded Kenyans that while the government continues to execute its Covid-19 response plan, success or failure of the plan rests on all citizen’s shoulders.

“Stay at home, wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you go out,” he said.