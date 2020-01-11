Kenya Airways: Wooden staircase for passengers not ours

Kenya Airways (KQ) on Thursday dismissed reports circulating on social media that a wooden passenger staircase was used to facilitate boarding into one of their planes surfaced on social media.

KQ responded after the photo went viral after it was first shared by a Twitter user whose handle is @AdamMaina, with some online users suggesting that KQ was forced to be ‘creative’ due to the financial problems it is experiencing.

“Hata kama ni shida, hii ni nini,” wrote @AdamMaina.

Hata kama ni shida hii ni nini pic.twitter.com/IPTWZPw5X9 — MTEMBEZI 🐾 (@AdamMaina_) January 7, 2020



“We respectfully confirm that this is not an aircraft belonging to or operated by Kenya Airways,” KQ responded.

We respectfully confirm that this is not an aircraft belonging to or operated by @KenyaAirways pic.twitter.com/wsX51aOMHJ — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) January 9, 2020

A

The original image was photo-shopped from a Cameroonian airport of a plane which belonged to Camair-Co.