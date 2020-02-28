KeNHA: Thika Superhighway footbridges almost complete – really? PHOTOS

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) boss has said Thika Superhighway footbridges at Survey and Garden City are nearing completion but a spot check on the site paints a different picture.

KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia, in a statement on Wednesday, said it will take two more months to complete the footbridges. He promised to fast-track their construction.

TRAFFIC SNARL-UP

Mr Mundinia said he had tasked the contractor, Fourways Construction Ltd, to fast-track the process and install steel decks in April before delivering the project in May.

“The steel decks will be installed in April and the contractor is expected to deliver the project by end of May,” he said.

Mundina further said he had instructed the contractor to fast track the removal of the central pier holding structure to reduce traffic snarl-up along the carriageway.

Last week, KeNHA said that the footbridge at Survey of Kenya – just before the junction to the Kenya School of Monetary Studies – has been partially closed to motorists up to Monday, April 13, 2020. The closure has resulted in a never ending traffic snarl up along the busy road.

A spot check by Nairobi News on Thursday showed minimal work going on at the two sites.

KeNHA plans to implement additional footbridges along the Thika Superhighway in all sections where speed humps exist.

CONSTRUCTION

Fourway Construction Limited has been contracted to construct the Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges at a cost of Sh390 million.

The ongoing construction of four footbridges along the Superhighway, which will cost tax payers a whopping Sh820 million, began almost two years ago and only Weitethie was recently completed and opened to the public.

Interways Works Limited have been contracted to install the Witeithie and Mang’u footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million.

KeNHA has blamed the delay on a slow pre-export inspection of the importation of the Chinese-built footbridges.

The construction of the bridges started in May 2018.

Thika Superhighway is fitted with 18 footbridges, with 10 more designed but yet to be erected due to lack of funds.