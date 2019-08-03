KeNHA: Here’s what caused traffic jam on Nakuru-Nairobi highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority KeNHA has explained the cause of Friday night’s traffic snarl-up at Gilgil that left motorists stranded for on the Nakuru – Nairobi highway.

The authority attributed the traffic gridlock to the closing of schools for the August holidays.

The fact that it is end month also added to the problem, KeNHA said in a statement.

The situation was worsened by the closure of a truck lane near the Gilgil weighbridge.

“KeNHA would like to issue an advisory to all motorist along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway of traffic snarl up caused by heavy traffic flow and vehicles overlapping on the road. Being end month and schools closing day there is a significant heavy traffic on the road,” the statement said.

It added: “Four lanes of overlapped traffic proceeded through the Gilgil weighbridge taking all the lanes and shoulders from yesterday evening. This resulted in traffic gridlock on both sides of the carriageway. The police are already on the ground to direct vehicle flow.

Travellers spent the night in traffic following the gridlock that has become synonymous to the road.