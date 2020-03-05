Kenei was murdered in cold blood – DCI Kinoti

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was murdered in cold blood murder, Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti said on Thursday afternoon.

According to Kinoti, the evidence from the crime scene has ruled out suicide.

Kinoti has also refuted claims that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was in Deputy President William Ruto’s office for only 23 minutes as was earlier claimed by the DP.

CCTV footage shared by Kinoti shows that Echesa and his accomplice in the fake Sh39 billion arms deal were in the office for 82 minutes on February 13, 2020.

