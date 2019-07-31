Ken Okoth’s funeral itinerary released

A committee organizing the funeral of the late Kibra lawmaker Ken Okoth has released a farewell programme to guide the itinerary leading to his final send off.

The late Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

The committee, led by former Ndhiwa MP Agostinho Neto, said that there will be a public viewing of the body on Wednesday at the Lee Funeral Home before a memorial service is carried out by Starehe Community between 2pm and 4pm.

Then on Thursday, the body will be taken to Moi Girls in Kibra, Nairobi for public viewing between 10am and 4pm.

“This is where the late Ken had his last public meeting and we saw it fit to have the public and the people he represented to have the chance to view his body,” said Mr Neto on Tuesday night at Silver Springs Hotel in Nairobi.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT

Then on Friday, the civil society, where the late lawmaker has been hailed as a champion for education and human rights, will hold a commemoration between 2pm and 6pm at the University of Nairobi.

The body will then be airlifted to his maternal grandparents’ home at Got Rateng Primary School in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay County on Saturday for a funeral service.

However, the funeral arrangement Committee consisting of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Kabondo Kasipul MP Dr Eve Obara, Seme MP Dr James Nyikal, Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi and his Kamukunji counterpart Yusuf Hassan, did not clearly reveal whether he will be interred in Kabondo or he will be lifted back to Nairobi for cremation.

CREMATION OR BURIAL

There has been a tussle on whether the second-term MP is to be cremated or buried and where the latter will take place between his late father’s home in Kochia, Rangwe Constituency or in Kasewe, Kabondo Kasipul.

The paternal family of the late MP on Tuesday claimed that they have been kept in the dark over his burial plans with the family hailing from Kanyachir Amocho village, Kochia, Rangwe sub-county saying it has not been involved in the funeral arrangements.

The family spokesperson Raymond Mbai said they would wish that the deceased be buried at the ancestral home of his late father in Kochia, Homa Bay County arguing it would be in accordance with Luo traditions.