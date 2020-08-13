Kemri director who died of Covid-19 buried





Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) corporate affairs director Kamau Mugenda who was among 18 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday has been laid to rest.

The late Mugenda was buried at his Weru Home in Muruaki Scheme Kinangop Sub-County in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi described Mugenda as an astute and an exemplary worker adding that Kenyans have lost an astute health worker.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to family and friends of the late Kamau Mugenda and all those who have lost their loved ones,” Dr Mwangangi said.

Mr Mugenda died on August 9, 2020, having served as the Director of Corporate Affairs at Kemri since April 2017.

“He was an exemplary worker who will be remembered for human resource development, automation of the institute’s processes, implementation of the ERP system and infrastructural development,” added Dr Mwangangi.

The late Mugenda leaves behind a widow Anne Wangeci Kamau and two children Roselyn Bayu Kamau and Charlene Wanjiru Kamau.