Keep breastfeeding your babies, MoH advises Covid-19-positive mums





Health CAS Rashid Aman has advised mothers who may contract coronavirus to continue breastfeeding their babies saying most newborns do not develop severe symptoms if infected with Covid-19.

Marking the World Breastfeeding Week, the CAS speaking at Afya House on Thursday said most infants if infected are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms -and recover quickly.

He said breast milk is the best source of immunity for infants and it is important for infected babies.

Aman urged lactating mothers to continue breastfeeding their infants exclusively for six months even in the wake of Covid-19.

“Transmission of this virus via breast milk is highly unlikely. Research has shown that the benefits of breast milk substantially outweigh the potential risks for Covid-19 transmission,” he advised.

Dr Aman advised mothers to wash hands before breastfeeding as well as wear their facemask.

He further revealed that transmission of Covid-19 during delivery is uncommon.