Kebs publishes list of approved sanitiser manufacturers

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has published a list of 36 approved sanitisers that are locally manufactured hours after eight counterfeit brands were seized in Nakuru on Thursday.

The list of the local brands have their permit dates from Kebs which some run until 2021.

Here are the sanitisers with the permit expiry date of 2020 and approved by KEBS: Sureclean, One Step, Safi, Peuritol, Tropikal, Fields Of Africa, Softcare Alcoplus, Impact, Diarim, Better Choice, Velvex, Microcide, Ever Fresh, Unac, Faholo, Real Clean, Tania, Elani, Rosmed, Trinity, Nim – Care, Ths – Terminal, Power Star, The O Essence, Crystal, Hand Rub, Kemrub and More Care.

Others including Lifebuoy, Sassy, Yenbu, Amar, Luron, Skin Mate, Amara, and Gental Care have expiry date permits until 2021.

On March 19, 2020, the government announced that Kenyans would receive free alcohol-based hand sanitisers in a bid to curb the coronavirus menace.

Since the pandemic was reported, hand sanitisers have disappeared from supermarket shelves while other business owners have opted to hike prices.

On Thursday, detectives launched a manhunt on the manufacturers of the eight fake brands that were seized.

The brands that were seized include 0-Germs (Nakuru), San Gel (Dulax Enterprises, Kariobangi), Vicente (Vicente Caps, Thika Road), Angelicas Luxury (A & J London South C), OPTZAR Advanced (Opttum Enterprises Ltd), Pure Magic (AROMAKARE Ltd, Lunga Lunga Square) and Dulax, Lulu (Map Cleaning Services Ltd).