KDF soldier, 3 more police officers arrested over Sh72m heist

Detectives on Thursday arrested four family members and who are also law enforcers in connection to the Standard Chartered Bank ATM heist in Nairobi West.

According to police statement, the four were arrested after detectives attached to the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) who were acting on a tip-off about the suspects, laid an ambush.

Earlier this month thugs stole 13 bags with Sh72 million which was being replenished into an ATM in Langata by G4S officials.

APC Simon Gichuhi Karuku, his wife APC Caroline Njeri Waithira of Thogoto Kikuyu Sub County had apparently gone to an advocate in Thika to apply for anticipatory bond in connection to G4S ATM heist when they were arrested.

After their arrest, they led the police to Kahawa barracks where they found their sister CPL Eunice Wangari Karuku who is a Kenya Defense Forces officer, whom according to the police they had left the money with when they had gone to attend a burial ceremony in Nyahururu.

She in turn directed them to pick the money bag from Gichuhi’s sister, APC Florence Wanjiru Karuku, who was at the time guarding Equity Bank.

But when the officers found her, she informed them that when she got the bag she called her boyfriend identified as James Macharia who escaped with the loot using motor vehicle registration number KCB 841X to an unknown destination.

After the arrest, Eunice was found in possession of a motor vehicle registration number KBX 779R, Toyota Mark X white in colour which the detectives believe was bought from proceeds of crime.

The four have been taken to Langata police station pending further investigations.

Officers are still in looking for James Macharia who fled with the money in a bag.

The latest arrests brings to 19 the number of suspects who have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery. However, only nine, including two policemen, have been charged in court.