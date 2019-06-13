Join our WhatsApp Channel
Several KDF soldiers injured in road accident – VIDEO

By Amina Wako June 13th, 2019 1 min read

Eight Kenya Defence Force soldiers were on Wednesday injured in a road accident along Kangundo-Nairobi road near Malaa shopping centre.

The accident happened at around 10am after the truck the soldiers were travelling in veered off the road and overturned.

The truck was heading to Kangundo from Nairobi when the accident happened.

The injured soldiers are receiving treatment at Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

ESCAPED UNHURT

According to Matungulu Sub county Police Commander, Isaac Thuranira, the truck was carrying 18 soldiers, 10 of who escaped unhurt.

“There were 18 soldiers on board and they were driving from Nairobi towards Kangundo. Some were critically injured and were rushed to Forces Memorial Hospital for treatment,” Thuranira told Nairobi News.

The truck was towed by KDF to Nairobi immediately after the accident.

