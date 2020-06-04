KDF officer pursues Sh317K from Aim Global Limited ‘agents’

A Kenya Defence Forces officer is pursuing Sh317,000 from two men who lured him into global multi-level marketing agency –-Aim Global Limited– promising him packages of the agency’s products and a monthly commission of Sh20,000.

The two suspects Austine Muema and Collins Owino Onyango are said to have promised the military officer handsome returns but the investment turned out to be hogwash forcing him to report to Kamukunji police station.

The two are under investigations for obtaining money by false pretences from Moses Otieno Okongo of Kenya Navy.

Okongo had been introduced to the venture by his colleague who further introduced him to Onyango. Onyango had purported to be an Aim Global’s agent.

Okongo transferred Sh271,000 to an account belonging to Alliance in Motion Global Kenya Limited between April 2 and 4 via a pay bill number.

He later sent Muema Sh46,000 via M-Pesa but afterwards, he has only been receiving promises.

Okongo was to receive a package of the products for sale after meeting the requirements and a Sh20,000 each month before he realised the deal was fake.

Onyango and Muema were apprehended last weekend and a police officer at Kamukunji unsuccessfully sought to detain them for seven days pending investigations.

Constable Geoffrey Cheruiyot wanted to hold the two for seven days but Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga freed them on Sh 50,000 bond and directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the activities of the agency.

Okongo was listed as a second applicant in Cheruiyot’s application.