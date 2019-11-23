KCSE results to be released before Christmas – Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has assured that the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will be released before Christmas.

Speaking at St. Peters Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Chesumei Sub-County in Nandi County, Magoha said the exams have been going on well and he expects results to be better than last year’s.

“We only have some few areas that had early exposure for instance in Kisii and Migori but the issues have been sorted out and we shall know the outcome in due course,” said Magoha.

Magoha pointed out that marking of the exam scripts begins Tuesday next week now that the major papers ended on Friday with Physics practicals.

On his part, Principal Secretary (PS), Dr. Belio Kipsang, said that some private centres have engaged in exam irregularities mostly on impersonation.

Nandi County had 245 examination centres with a total of 16,339 candidates sitting for the exams.