KCSE candidate loses two teeth in brutal attack by prefects

A Form Four student at Mutindwa Day Mixed Secondary School in Tharaka-Nithi County lost two teeth in an alleged brutal attack by the school head boy and four of his friends.

Ian Karani, who is recuperating at PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday last week, told the media that the prefect and his colleagues beat him up for walking out of the dining hall with food against the school regulations.

“The head boy approached me demanding to know why I taking my food outside the dining hall and before I explained he descended on me with blows before his four friends joined him,” Karani said.

Left lying

He said after a thorough beating he was left lying on the ground with blood oozing from mouth and the nose where he was picked by teachers and rushed to the hospital.

The students said teachers lied to the hospital that he had accidentally fallen and also demanded that he should not tell the truth to avoid the matter becoming a police case.

Mr Murithi Ndubi, Karani’s father, said when he got information on what had happened to his son, he rushed to the hospital and found him at the casualty room unconscious.

He claimed that teachers have been intimidating his son forcing him to lie that he fell so as to protect the school reputation and avoid dragging the management into police cases.

“I want justice for my son because he suffered permanent injuries at the hands of prefects and teachers don’t want the truth to come out,” said Mr Ndubi.

Indiscipline case

School principal Mr Mugambi Mitambo agreed that the boy was beaten by the school head boy and four other Form Four boys and assured that he was handling the indiscipline case appropriately.

“Karani lost his teeth while fighting with the prefect and other four boys and I’m handling the matter as an indiscipline case,” said Mr Mitambo.