KCSE: 144,033 candidates qualify for university placement





A total of 893 candidates who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) attained a mean grade of A Plain while 143,140 scored C+ and above guaranteeing their placement in public universities in the country.

Education CS George Magoha said more boys than girls sat the examination at 50.9 percent and 49.9 percent respectively.

Prof Magoha said there were no cancelled KCSE exam results and lauded the candidates for defying all odds, including the Covid-19 pandemic, to shine in their examinations.

Below is the full list of the top ten candidates.

The top ten candidates countrywide:

Simiyu Robin Wanjal from Muranga High School Wasonga Allan Udoma from Agoro Sare High school Sharon Chepngweno Terer from Kenya High Moriasi Bob Ongare from Alliance High Mbugua Esther Wachuchu from Kenya High Kipkoech Mark Kogo from alliance High Kenneth Oranga from Kapsabet Boys Henry Madaga from Maranda High Chepkorir Patience from Kenya High Musomba Edith Kithei from Machakos Girl’s

Top Ten special needs candidates: