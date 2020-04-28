KCA University to give students internet bundles for e-learning

The KCA University will buy internet bundles for its students after adopting remote engagement system to ensure continuity in learning and teaching across all its campuses.

The digital learning programme will be offered in partnership with state telecommunications services provider Telkom Kenya to enable all students at different places in the country access to the internet.

“To ensure learning and teaching processes continue uninterrupted, the university has partnered with Telkom Kenya to offer “soma na telkom” data bundles for students registered for January- April trimester,” Communication officer Isaiah Were said in a statement.

“The partnership will see the students get SIM cards loaded with 10GB of data bundles fully paid for by the University for studies and exams.”

The university suspended teaching and learning in lecture halls mid last month following the government directive that all learning institutions across the country suspend their operations as a containment measure against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

But in a virtual address to students, Vice Chancellor Prof. Noah Midamba indicated that the University was also in negotiations with different service providers for subsidised internet bundles for students for the May-August 2020 semester.

Prof Midamba assured the students that the decisions the university was making were guided by current policies adopted by the government and by emerging global best practices that are aimed at containing and reducing the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Midamba also assured the university’s Board of Trustees, management council and staff were dedicated to supporting student’s education and in finding ways of reducing the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on their learning experience and their goals of completing university education.

“Whatever efforts we are making now is for the best interest of the students and that life will soon be back to normal when we find a cure for this virus,” Prof Midamba added.