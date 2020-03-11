KBC journalist Gladys Kathomi Kaburu laid to rest

A sombre mood engulfed Rubiri village in South Imenti in Meru County on Tuesday during the burial of Gladys Kathomi Kaburu, a former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist who was based in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Ms Kaburu, 34, who corresponded for Mwago FM Radio, a Kimeru vernacular station owned by KBC, died last week while receiving treatment at St Ann Hospital Igoji in Meru County where she was admitted for a day.

Journalists from Tharaka-Nithi and Meru counties and a team from the national broadcaster headquarters in Nairobi joined locals to pay last respects to their departed colleague.

Family members led by Kathomi’s husband, Alex Mwirigi and her daughter Natasha Ntinyari eulogised her as a family person who was always there for them.

KBC Radio programs manager Jane Mumbi, who led a team of radio presenters from the station described the late Kathomi as an employee who did not just work for the salary but as one who owned the station.

Entire media house

“Every time Kathomi visited offices in Nairobi, she used to come to my office and explain to me what she thought would have added value to the entire media house,” Ms Mumbi recalled.

Mr Muthengi Ndagara, a radio correspondent based in Tharaka constituency and an official in Tharaka-Nithi County Press Association of which Kathomi served as his assistant, urged the clergy to pray for the media family in Mt Kenya region. He noted that many journalists had died and others lost their close relatives in the recent past.

“Journalists have mourned enough and it’s the high time the clergy pray for us because there seems to be a bad omen,” said Mr Ndagara.

Speakers lauded the unity demonstrated by journalists and urged other professional bodies to emulate them.

Tharaka-Nithi County Chief Officer Murithi Mbiro who represented Governor Muthomi Njuki and Kevin Ngai, a communication officer at the office of Senate Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki, said the unity shown by the journalists in Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties was encouraging.

Veteran journalists David Murira and Kenneth Marangu also expressed the need for a more united media family.

Tharaka-Nithi County Press Association promised to support education for the late Kathomi’s daughter Natasha who is in grade six at Chogoria Girls’ Boarding Primary in Maara constituency.