KBC editor shot dead by thugs in her Ngong home





Police have launched investigations into an incident in which a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist was shot dead by armed criminals on Wednesday night.

Betty Barasa, a video editor who works for the national broadcaster, was shot dead in her home, according to the police.

She was accosted at the gate by a three-man armed gang as she entered her home at Ololua in Ngong before being led into the house where they held her family hostage.

When they entered her home, the family said the armed robbers demanded money from the family and also took away electronic gadgets.

“They ransacked the house but only found laptops and a few other electronics,” police said.

Police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting after she left KBC offices in the city centre on Wednesday for her new Ngong home which the family moved into recently.

According to Barasa’s family, the three men had been waiting for her to arrive and two of them were armed with AK47 rifles.

As she drove in, they forced their way in, prompting the house help, who had gone to open the gate, to run into the darkness as she screamed to raise alarm.

The gang then followed the journalist up to where she had parked and ordered her out before leading her into the house at gunpoint.

The thugs escorted her to the house where her husband and children were before one of them took her upstairs.

After a few minutes, her children and husband, who had at this point been taken to different rooms, heard two gunshots.

While what transpired at the family’s main bedroom remains unclear, her lifeless body was later found lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

She had been shot twice on the head killing her instantly and the exact motive is yet to be established.

Her body was later taken to the Montezuma funeral home.