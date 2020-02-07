Kayole DCI detains man suspected of killing wife in domestic fight

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding a man suspected of killing his wife at their rented residence in Kayole, Nairobi.

The murder suspect, Washington Ochieng Onyango, is detained at the Kayole police station and will remain at the station until February 17.

He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of killing his wife Priscila Cherono.

“The respondent [Onyango] was the last person seen with his deceased who is his wife at a rented house at Kioi area within Soweto,” corporal George Wamai of Kayole DCI offices said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts.

Wamai filed the affidavit to support an application to hold Onyango for 14 days but chief magistrate Heston Nyaga allowed him to detain the murder suspect for 10 days.

The detective said Onyango was arrested by police on February 5 on suspicion that he murdered the deceased.

Cherono was taken to Avenue Hospital in Greenspan Estate for treatment but she was pronounced dead.

Wamai said her body had physical injuries. He said a postmortem of the deceased has not been done to ascertain the cause of the death and a mental assessment of the suspect has not been done and exhibits should be taken to the government chemist for analysis.

Wamai said he needs time to complete investigations and Onyango should remain in custody for his safety during the investigations.