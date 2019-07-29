Kathy Kiuna’s birthday show leaves KOT unamused – PHOTOS

Congregants at Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) on Sunday threw a surprise show to Reverend Kathy Kiuna on her birthday.

The congregants welcomed Rev Kiuna to church with placards carrying glowing birthday wishes.

The young ones greeted her on the steps of her church with hugs and ululations, while calling her ‘mum’.

Men and women alike held placards celebrating the woman of God.

One read; ‘God found the strongest woman and gave her to us for a mum. Happy birthday’.

Another read; ‘In another life, we would still choose you as our mum’.

‘Heaven sent us the best. Happy birthday, mom,’ read another.

On Twitter, Kenyans disapproved the outpour of emotions by the congregants.

Many questioned whether the congregants display similar affections to the women in their lives on their birthdays.

Somebody’s Dad woke up in the morning, went to the shower , wore a nice Suit, only to go and hold these placards 😂😂😂😂 He has never even said these to his biological mother 😂😂😂 #brainwashed — Thy Kingsman 🌍 (@kingsman_254) July 29, 2019

Wacha niedelee na Sofaset Church of Kenya yangu. This is Idolatry — The Pacesetter 🇰🇪 (@kelvinaderi) July 29, 2019

After them ndurus i was hoping to hear Wamnyonyez from a normal person in the crowd — Castro Karani (@castro_karani) July 28, 2019

Lmao,uyu gari yangu hajanipea bado! — Nobert (@Frenzy254) July 28, 2019