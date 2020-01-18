Kate Actress reveals baby’s birth date

Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate Actress has revealed the actual date her second child was born.

On a post on her Instagram, the actress shared a picture while she was taking the baby for a stroll with the caption, “New moms be like… it’s her first month birthday. We must celebrate 😁 Baby K … 15.12.2019.”

The actress only shared a picture of herself holding her bundle of joy about a week ago and it was not clear when the child was born.

In that post, she also revealed that she was hiding her baby from the cruel world of social media, adding she and hubby Phil Karanja were not sure if they will ever introduce her to the world.

“We are not hiding her from the world, just hiding the world from her. Such a cruel world especially here on social media. Thank you for all the congratulatory messages. You shall meet her when we are ready. if ever” she added.

The actress and her husband announced the pregnancy in September last year after keeping it private. The couple then went on a baby moon in the Maldives.

In December, Cate hosted a lavish baby shower to celebrate her second pregnancy. The baby shower also doubled up as the gender reveal for the couple.

This is the couple’s first child; however, Catherine gave birth to her firstborn son at 19.

Since walking down the aisle in a colorful wedding held at the Windsor Hotel on November 17, 2017, fans having been nagging her to get pregnant for Phillip who adopted her 13-year-old son from a previous relationship.