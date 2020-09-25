Join our Telegram Channel
Kasarani woman dies after lodging with brother-in-law

By Hilary Kimuyu September 25th, 2020 1 min read

A Nairobi woman died on Thursday morning after spending the night at a city lodging with her brother-in-law.

The 42-year-old woman, who was a resident of Kasarani, is said to have been pronounced dead on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was rushed after developing complications.

Police said in a statement that her brother-in-law, who is 45 years old, had traveled from Malindi to Nairobi the previous day.

COUGHING AND VOMITING

On arrival in the city, at around 7:30pm, he met with his sister-in-law and booked a lodging at Graceland Hotel along Dubois Road where they spent the night.

“The woman developed complications and started coughing and vomiting,” the police statement reads in part.

The brother-in-law hired a taxi and rushed her to Kenyatta National Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival and the matter reported at Central Police Station under number OB14/24/9/2020.

The body is being preserved at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting for autopsy as the police investigate the cause of death.

