Karua: Why I won’t support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has made it clear that she has no intention of supporting Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

In an interview with K24 on Sunday, Karua cited her reasons for not supporting Ruto.

“He (William Ruto) does not have a very good record; not one to admire,” Karua said.

The former gubernatorial candidate for Kirinyaga County also blamed Ruto’s men for her political woes, claiming that Jubilee party did not play fair in the 2017 general elections.

“I believe there were malpractices and that was why the Supreme Court nullified the election,” Karua said.

When asked to choose between Ruto and Raila Odinga as the only presidential candidates in the 2022 election, Karua said she would go along with the ODM party leader without hesitation

“If I have to choose between Raila and Ruto, I would go with Raila without thinking twice about it,” she said.