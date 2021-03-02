Karen Nyamu responds after Samidoh chooses wife over her





Politician Karen Nyamu has claimed that sensational Kikuyu singer Samidoh was running away from the reality, in regards to their clandestine relationship.

This is after Samidoh publicly apologised to his family and fans after Nyamu, his baby mama, shared a video of him sharing a moment with their child.

In a rejoinder hours after Samidoh posted his apology, she termed as half-truth Samidoh’s explanation on their previously secret relationship, saying apologising would only make him a slave.

In a series of posts on her Insta-story, Nyamu wrote, “Running away from reality mpaka lini….It was easier to declare the whole truth and not just half of it because you will soon become a slave to apologies,” the mother of two said.

Nyamu also shared a screenshot of her chat conversation with the singer hours before he issued his public apology to his wife.

According to chats captured in the screenshots, which she later deleted, Samidoh allegedly begged Nyamu for even 30 minutes to talk about the explosive affair with his baby’s mother.

He further asked Nyamu to desist from insulting him even if their relationship had failed.

Nyamu captioned one of the screenshots, “hypocrisy is apologizing then begging on WhatsApp hehe sema live.”

Samidoh, a father of three, on Tuesday termed the relationship which led to the birth of their son a mistake he regrets but he undertook to support his child both emotionally and financially.