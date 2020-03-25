Karen – Bongani Road to be closed for a month

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) will close a section of Bogani Road, off Lang’ata South Road in Karen for a month.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kura said that the section will be closed to motorists from Wednesday, 25 March, to Saturday, April 25, 2020, to allow for repairs.

“During the repair period, motorists are advised to use provided routes as directed by traffic marshals on site,” the statement read in part, noting that motorists should expect traffic interruptions during the closure.

The Authority asked for co-operation from motorists during the closure to ensure that the repair activities go on as planned.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to provide an efficient urban road network,” the statement added.