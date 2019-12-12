Kamukunji OCS summoned in court over accusations of torturing suspects

Kamukunji police station commander Samir Yunus was put to task in court over assault claims leveled against him by inmates.

Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji had summoned Yunus following rise of number of suspects complaining of assault by the OCS while in custody.

Three suspects accused Yunus of torturing them and pressing charges of trafficking narcotics although they had been arrested for different offences.

One of the suspects, Marua Mwita, said he sought help from the OCS after he learnt he was being charged with an offence other than what he had been arrested for, before he was allegedly beaten.

“There is a problem. You have been sitting here since when we started taking plea and you have not heard any such complaints, and we have other stations. The complaints from your station are not against any other officer other than yourself,” Kithinji told Yunus.

More suspects have been complaining of being charged with trafficking narcotics after random round ups by officers from Kamukunji police station.

But Yunus denied the accusations and saying he only meets prisoners twice – in the morning and in the evening.

Yunus said Mwita had declined to have his fingerprints taken and he only advised him to cooperate and let the officers investigating his case to do so.

Kithinji ordered Yunus to take the three suspects to hospital after they claimed to have sustained injuries after he assaulted them.