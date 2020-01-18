Kamukunji MP condemns the killing of teen

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan has condemned the killing of a 19-year-old man by a police officer.

Ahmed Majid aka Hemedi was laid to rest on Friday afternoon at the Kariokor Cemetery.

The MP called on investigating agencies to ensure that action is taken against his killers.

“I condemn his murder and call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately suspend this officer from duty and he should be arrested and charged with murder,” Mr Hassan said.

The late Majid was brutally murdered by a police officer after the two had an argument as members of the public watched.

The murder of the man led to demonstrations from Majengo to the Kamukunji Sub-County police station with locals demanding that action is taken against the officer.

The locals said that he was killed when he tried to secure the release of his friend whom the police had arrested.

It is then that a heated argument between the two ensued and the police officer allegedly shot the late on the chest, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was a coach who trained children on skating within Manjengo slums. He leaves behind a wife and a child.