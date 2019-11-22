Kambua opens up on challenges of motherhood

Gospel singer Kambua has revealed the challenges she has been facing in her motherhood journey. In an Instagram post, the singer, however, revealed that she is having fun while at it.

She wrote: “Eye bags. Burp on nearly all my clothes. Soiled diapers. Still I wouldn’t trade this new adventure for anything. Motherhood is H.A.R. D. But oh so rewarding. who knew that something as natural as breastfeeding could be so daunting? Or that sometimes your little one will cry and you’ll end up in tears yourself?”

The gospel songstress then encouraged new mums: “I salute every mother who’s been on this journey for staying on course amidst the challenges. And for not giving up. And to every new mummy like me, who’s navigating this path with a big L sign “kurutu”-you are doing just fine.”

The TV host pleasantly surprised many of her fans when she revealed her pregnancy. In early September, she gave birth to a baby boy named Nate.

Kambua had said she and her husband faced a lot of challenges before including online trolling for not having a baby for seven years.