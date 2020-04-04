Kambua exposes new Covid-19 scam

Award-winning gospel singer Kambua has revealed how she received an email from a conman purporting to be working with the World Health Organisation.

Fraudsters had asked her to send a refundable sum of Sh30,000 to attend a World Health Organisation conference in South Africa to discuss the pandemic.

She shared the screenshots of the email and an M-Pesa transaction. The email had a number where she was required to send the money which is registered under Kevin Kamau Mugo.

“ION I have been selected to help save Africa from Corona, Coronaaaaa umetuchosha,” she wrote.

The email sent to her read, “The WHO is holding a conference in South Africa on 18th of April 2020 to dialogue on the way forward for African countries before the virus becomes uncontrollable. You are among the 10 influential people in Kenya chosen to attend the Conference. Flight and accommodation will be catered for. A deposit of $300 to our Kenyan Ambassador of WHO mobile no +254701117319 to secure your spot, which is refunded back on the 19th of April 2020.”

It went on: “Once sent, you will receive a confidential code that is strictly yours alone to be used at JKIA on the 19th of April. Any inquiries email [email protected] Secure your spot to be among the few Africans that save Africa from Covid-19.”

ION I have been selected to help save Africa from Corona 😩 Coronaaaaa umetuchosha🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ojvFI5KgrL — Kambua (@Kambua) April 2, 2020

Replying to Kambua’s tweet, WHO Kenya shared another screenshot of a different message where the fraudster was asking Kenyans to apply for the WHO-Kenya job.

WHO termed the information fake and thanked Kambua for sharing her experience.